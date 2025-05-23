Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Scott Bessent says Trump wants to 'light a fire' under Apple, EU with new tariff threats

Bessent defends Trump's tariff warnings to EU and Apple as strategy to revive US manufacturing

close
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss a possible 50% tariff on the European Union, a 25% tariff on Apple, possible Senate changes to Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' and the push to modernize the IRS. video

Trump threatens 50% tariff on EU as trade talks stall

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss a possible 50% tariff on the European Union, a 25% tariff on Apple, possible Senate changes to Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' and the push to modernize the IRS.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says President Donald Trump is trying to "light a fire" under the European Union (EU) and tech giant Apple, to ensure America is bringing back production dominance.

"I would hope that this would light a fire under the EU, because... I've said before, [the] EU has a collective action problem here. It's 27 countries, but they're being represented by this one group in Brussels. So some of the feedback that I've been getting is that the underlying countries don't even know what the EU is negotiating on their behalf," Bessent said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom."

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose fresh tariffs on both Apple and the European Union, saying that the iPhone manufacturer and the trading bloc have not heeded to his previous demands.

BESSENT SAYS WALMART WILL ABSORB ‘SOME TARIFFS’ AFTER SPEAKING WITH RETAILER'S C.E.O.

In two quick-fire posts on Truth Social, Trump warned he would slap a 25% tariff on imported iPhones if Apple refuses to make the smartphones in the U.S. The move comes after Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House on Wednesday, Fox confirmed.

Scott Bessent on EU, Apple tariffs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined "America's Newsroom" to react to Trump's two new tariff threats in just minutes from one another. (Fox News)

"Again, the president is trying to bring back precision manufacturing to the U.S.," Bessent explained. "And I think that one of our greatest vulnerabilities is this external production, especially in semiconductors, and a large part of Apple's components are in semiconductors, so we would like to have Apple help us make the semiconductor supply chain more secure."

When asked by Bill Hemmer "how bad" conversations must've gone with the respective parties, Bessent claimed this was in response to the EU's "pace," and that he wasn't directly involved with Cook's visit to the White House.

close
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang weighs in on President Donald Trump threatening Apple with tariffs, trade talks and the state of China's economy during a wide-ranging interview on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump threatens Apple with tariff if they manufacture products sold in the US elsewhere

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang weighs in on President Donald Trump threatening Apple with tariffs, trade talks and the state of China's economy during a wide-ranging interview on 'Mornings with Maria.'

"There are 18 important trade deals that we have to do. I'm working mostly on Asia. And that group has moved forward with some very interesting proposals, they're negotiating in good faith," the Treasury secretary said. "We've already inked a deal with the UK."

Bessent did acknowledge that it could take some time for Apple to fully transition away from Chinese production and manufacturing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with 'The Ingraham Angle' about relations with China and trade negotiations. video

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gives major updates on China talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with 'The Ingraham Angle' about relations with China and trade negotiations.

"I do think that Apple started moving a big portion of their supply chain out of China during COVID when China proved to be an unreliable partner," he added.

Tariff talks are "far along" with India, according to Bessent, who noted more deals with trade partners will likely be announced in July – and that "with the exception of the EU, most are negotiating in very good faith."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.