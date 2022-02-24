Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘unprecedented': Fmr US ambassador to Ukraine

During interview on "Cavuto Coast to Coast" former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst argued that Russia's invasion in Ukraine is "unprecedented," and warned that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he could challenge NATO allies.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT COULD PUSH INFLATION TO 10% AS INVASION BEGINS

JOHN HERBST: Look, Putin has been conducting an aggressive foreign policy for 15 years. He invaded Georgia in 2008. He took Crimea in 2014. Finally, the West is fighting back. But what he did yesterday, actually early this morning, was something unprecedented. He knew he was going to get smacked hard by the West. Yet he still went in with a full scale invasion of Ukraine. This means he has contempt for the West. He thinks he can get his way by intimidation or by force. And he is going to- if he succeeds in Ukraine, he's going to challenge our NATO allies, the Baltic States, Poland, Romania, etc. We have a vital stake of helping Ukraine stop him, in Ukraine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: