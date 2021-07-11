Expand / Collapse search
Rothermere family weighs offer to take owner of Daily Mail private - Sky News

The step follows a takeover approach for one of the company’s business-to-business divisions, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman tweets

The Rothermere family is weighing an offer to take Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT), the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private, Sky News reported late on Sunday.

 The Rothermere family is weighing an offer to take Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT), the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private, Sky News reported late on Sunday.(Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

The step follows a takeover approach for one of the company’s business-to-business divisions, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

"A formal bid to take full control of DMGT by making an offer to holders of its Class A shares is contingent upon the sale of its insurance risk arm taking place," Kleinman tweeted, adding that a statement confirming the potential capital restructuring of the company may come on Monday.