Returning to COVID lockdowns would be 'disastrous' for the economy: Stephen Moore

Economist Stephen Moore warned Monday on "Varney & Co." against the rise in COVID-19 cases creating another "political panic" that shuts down business, restaurants and schools.

STEPHEN MOORE: I have three big concerns going into this new year in terms of the stock market and economy. Number one, what you just mentioned, is the threat that we have in another political panic as we did at the beginning of 2020 and we start shutting things down in the economy. That would be disastrous. You know, the left loves to talk about following the science. The science is very clear that lockdowns and shutting down small businesses and restaurants and schools was a failure in terms of mitigating the effect of this virus. So I'm worried about it. I am worried about -- you know, there's something like 2,500 schools that are closed today, Stuart, and not because of the weather -- probably another few thousand because of the weather -- but because of the virus. And that that's a big mistake.

