Rep. Jim Jordan rips media for ‘colluding’ on Hunter Biden story, demands answers from Big Tech

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and fellow House Republicans who serve on the Judiciary Committee are gearing up to probe Meta’s Facebook and Twitter over its handling of the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story months before the 2020 presidential election.

"We’re launching an investigation because the real thing here was how Facebook and Twitter suppressed this information," Jordan told "Varney & Co" host Stuart Varney.



Nearly a year ago, tech’s biggest titans took swift action in halting the circulation of the Hunter Biden story that was first published by the New York Post. The unprecedented move left many to question if the overreach interfered with first amendment rights.

Now, as the Hunter Biden laptop story emerges into the political spotlight once again, the ranking House Judiciary member wants answers.

The letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal asks for documents and communications related to the decision to curb the article’s circulation and whether it violated any of the company’s policies back in October 2020.

"What did they know? Who were they talking to?" Jordan asked as he and his fellow lawmakers look to hold the tech companies accountable.

Spokespeople from Twitter and Meta did not return FOX Business' request for comment.

The Ohio representative told FOX Business that "Big Tech, big Democrat Party and big media all colluded to keep critical information from the American people" in the heat of one of the most important elections in the country.

"I mean, look, the laptop was real. The emails were real. The eyewitness, Tony Bobulinski, was real," Jordan said, despite many media outlets labeling the article as "Russian disinformation."

"The only thing fake in about a year and a half ago was the news," Jordan told Varney.

Recently, outlets such as The New York Times and the Washington Post have authenticated the laptop story that was once written off as fake, a drastic reversal in discourse from when the story was first published in October 2020.