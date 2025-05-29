Reagan Institute CEO warns of high stakes for Trump to ensure strength

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his goal to strengthen the U.S. economy and restore American strength on the world stage. From the A.I. race to resetting global trade to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the issues facing Trump's second term "echo" the Reagan era.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute president and CEO David Trulio observed that the commitment to economic growth at home seen by the Trump administration is a "key part" of success in foreign policy.

"Peace through strength militarily, but you get diplomacy by bringing people to the table through strength, and a key part of strength is economic strength," Trulio said on "Kudlow" Thursday ahead of the 2025 Reagan National Economic Forum.

"The stakes couldn't be higher for the nation. Economic strength is America's overall strength," Trulio added.

LARRY KUDLOW: CELEBRATING RONALD REAGAN

The Reagan National Economic Forum is hosting its inaugural meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Friday. The forum is bringing together lawmakers, scholars and business leaders from multiple industries to "explore ways the United States can strengthen opportunity, innovation, and prosperity in the face of fierce global competition."

Friday's meeting will also honor the life, works and legacy of former President Ronald Reagan.

Trulio, who helped establish the conference, noted the "pillars of the Reagan legacy" as the guiding ideas: "Peace through strength, restoring American pride… the economic miracle that was the Reagan presidency."

"You can't have good diplomacy or intelligence or defense if you don't have a strong economy, and if you care about healthcare or education or whatever the issue is, the economy has to be strong for us to be successful," he said.