Viral video of racist rant sparks hate-crime investigation

A video went viral after film and TV costume designer Heather Patton unleashed a racist tirade, prompting a hate crime investigation.

The footage shows Patton jumping up and down in the doorway of a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles screaming the N-word multiple times while heading to her car. She's then heard saying she would kill black people if it weren't illegal.

The actions have prompted an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 49-year-old Patton has since updated her Instagram bio offering an apology on behalf of her "intoxicated" actions and asked that she not be contacted.

“I was intoxicated and I sincerely apologize to everyone whom I disrespected and let down for my actions,” Patton wrote. "Please forgive me."

In addition to her bio, the costume designer posted messages to her Instagram story condemning her actions while also addressing the influx of hate messages she has been receiving.

In one message, Patton said in part, "I hope the world knows we all as human beings have all made mistakes and greatfully regretted them later in life."

Patton has worked in the TV and film industry for several years assisting on episodes of Denis Leary’s FX drama “Rescue Me” and Patricia Arquette’s NBC series “Medium,” according to IndieWire, adding that she has also served as set costumer on movies such as “Paterson,” “The Book of Henry,” and “Song of Back and Neck.”

Following the incident, Local 705 member Sarah de Sa Rego called for fellow union members to file complaints against Patton, requesting her immediate explusion, IndieWire reported after obtaining a copy of the petition.

The Motion Picture Costumers, otherwise known as IATSE Local 705, is the largest union of costume supervisors, artisans, and craftsmen in film and television.