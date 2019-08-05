Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' after mass shootings

President Trump issued a strong response at the White House Monday morning in the wake of two shooting massacres over the weekend in Texas and Ohio.

The president called for new laws regarding mental health to better identify “mentally disturbed individuals."

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy." President Donald J. Trump

Trump also pointed to the rise in violent video games and the "dark recesses" of social media radicalizing the gunmen in recent mass shootings.

Authorities say the Texas gunman posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before unleashing his bloodbath.

The president’s response came as authorities in El Paso announced another victim died Monday, bringing the death toll in the Walmart massacre to 22.

In Ohio, the police chief told reporters Monday it is hard to believe the 24-year-old shooter in the Dayton massacre would have targeted his own sister, but also difficult to imagine he wouldn't have recognized her.

The woman and eight others were killed in that attack before the gunman was shot dead by police.

Ohio police reiterated Monday there is no indication that race was a motive in the attack, but the investigation is ongoing.