R. Kelly finances revealed ahead of bond hearing

A federal judge in Chicago Tuesday ordered R. Kelly be held in jail without bond after the R&B singer pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges including child pornography and obstruction of jusice.

Reporters inside the courtroom say prosecutors called Kelly an "extreme danger" to the community, a flight risk and suggested he has the money and power to buy silence or intimidate witnesses and victims.

Kelly's lawyers argued Kelly is no longer making money from concerts, adding the singer's rent in the Chicago Trump Tower is apparently paid through at least December.

On Monday in Chicago, more than 100 separate filings were made public, including never-before-seen financials on Kelly.

He was reportedly ordered to pay his ex-wife more than $30,000 a month as part of their 2009 divorce settlement.

$Fully 10,000 of that monthly payout was for the “maintenance” of Andrea Kelly through January 2019.

That payout stopped in 2013 when his ex-wife got remarried.

Kelly spent three days locked up in the county jail back in March 2019 for failing to pay some $160,000 in child support just days after his explosive interview with Gayle King.

Kelly is expected to eventually be extradited to New York.