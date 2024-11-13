Pro-Trump tech CEO mulling congressional run to fill Stefanik's seat identifies New York's 'biggest problem'

One pro-Trump tech CEO is taking his political engagement to the next level by seriously considering a congressional bid to fill New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's seat when she joins the Trump administration in January.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, who has been a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes he would be the best fit for Congress, what his priorities would be if elected and what he believes to be New York's "biggest" issue that he could solve.

NEW YORK COMPANY UNVEILS 100-FOOT ‘VOTE FOR TRUMP’ SIGN, GETS SUED BY DEMOCRATIC MAYOR

"I like fixing big problems," Constantino told Todd Piro on Wednesday. "I identified correctly the biggest problem in America prior to the election was what I call anti-Trump hate. The biggest problem New York has is that people are leaving, and we got to get Republicans to take some control back in New York to get people coming back. It's not good for anyone that New York's becoming a uni-party state."

"We need strong Republicans in New York encouraging people to come back," he continued.

Trump confirmed to the New York Post over the weekend that he appointed Stefanik to represent the United States at the United Nations (UN) during his second term.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," the president-elect told the Post.

TECH CEO WHO WENT VIRAL FOR PRO-TRUMP EMAIL DEFENDS CALL TO ACTION OVER ‘POLITICAL HATE’

Stefanik gladly accepted the nomination, telling the Post, "I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate. President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad."

Stefanik's appointment sets the stage for a special election to fill her seat in the 21st congressional district following her successful re-election bid last week. She secured victory by more than 24% of the vote against her opponent, Paula Collins.

Piro asked Constantino why he thinks he would be successful on Capitol Hill if he became a lawmaker representing the Empire State.

"I think for the same reasons, President Trump was good for [the] job," Constantino responded. "He's an outsider. He's got a great skill set, and I got involved in politics for the right reasons. The bullet hit President Trump and I jumped in, and I spoke up to defend him, and I've been doing everything I could ever since then to try to defend him, resulting in a landslide election."

"Since I got involved, I've seen firsthand the realities of the political world," he continued. "The reality is a lot of people that I call political creatures, some are talented, some are not, but I know I've got a decent brain. I got a fair amount of talent. My phone has been blowing up like crazy. Ever since Elise got her situation… a lot of interesting people have been calling me, including Roger Stone, who's been very supportive."