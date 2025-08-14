Playboy CEO calls California 'anti-business' as company flees to Miami Beach for new headquarters

An iconic Americana media brand is going from L.A. curves to Miami shakes.

Playboy announced on Wednesday that it will be moving its Los Angeles headquarters to Miami Beach, "one of the nation's most dynamic, culturally relevant and business-friendly cities."

To spice up the relocation, Playboy is also developing a new and reimagined Playboy Club which will be home to a restaurant and exclusive members-only space inspired by the storied Playboy Mansion.

"Miami is one of the most vibrant cities, in our opinion, and most fun cities in the country," Playboy CEO Ben Kohn told Fox News Digital. "And given Florida and Miami's pro-business stance, leaving California, which is anti-business and a very difficult place to do business as an employer, we're excited to be relocating to Miami Beach. And the city of Miami Beach has been phenomenal and helpful in the move."

GOODBYE, N.Y.C., HELLO MIAMI: WHY MILLIONAIRES ARE FLOCKING TO SOUTH FLORIDA

The new Playboy HQ is set to be located in The RIVANI penthouse, a "Class X" ultra-high-end luxury office property. In addition to the new office and club, the company will additionally build multimedia content studios in Miami Beach to support its growing creator network.

"Content is key to our strategy," Kohn said. "We plan on building a content team in Miami with moving the magazine as we've relaunched the magazine and the Playmate franchise, basing all of that in Miami. And then we have a massive licensing business on a global basis, and we plan on building a significant licensing team in Miami as well."

"Miami Beach is one of the most iconic and fastest-growing cities in the world. It’s a global hub for culture, creativity and business – exactly the kind of energy that complements Playboy’s next chapter," developer and builder behind The RIVANI – Robert Rivani – also told Fox News Digital. "Playboy is bringing a new twist to the brand with a hospitality component that [we] can’t wait to experience."

Image 1 of 5

"The connection came through a mutual friend and from the first meeting, I knew Playboy belonged in the penthouse of The RIVANI. This deal was months in the making. Our brokers were instrumental in curating the vision, negotiating the terms and finalizing the deal," Rivani expanded.

Playboy did not specify what might happen to its longstanding L.A. mansion, but did tell Fox Digital they'd be fully moved into the new Miami office by next year.

The risqué-but-printable brand was founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, a former copywriter for Esquire. Its first issue featured Marilyn Monroe and sold more than 50,000 copies.

Throughout the 1960s and 70s, Playboy reached its peak influence and quickly became more than just a men’s magazine. It featured interviews with world leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Jimmy Carter and John Lennon, and started commissioning literary fiction – all while expanding into nightclubs, casinos and television shows.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

During the 2000s and into today, Playboy has embarked on a pivot towards lifestyle, fashion, brand licensing and sexual wellness. The magazine ceased regular publication in 2020 and exists now as a digital-first platform.

"The move is part of a larger migration of influential companies leaving L.A. and New York for South Florida," Rivani reflected. "When people think of Miami Beach, they think of iconic brands, an unbeatable lifestyle and endless possibilities – and Playboy’s arrival amplifies all of that."