PepsiCo puts out 'viewpoint neutral' media-buying and content policy on website

PepsiCo, which also operates Frito Lay and Quaker Oats, has issued a policy on its site declaring viewpoint neutrality in its media-buying and content policies.

"PepsiCo's media-buying and content policies are audience-centric, aiming to reach all consumers authentically, and are viewpoint neutral with respect to political or religious status or views," the policy reads on the food and beverage giant's website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 148.62 +0.53 +0.36%

According to an email shared with Fox News Digital, PepsiCo added the language to its site after Alliance Defending Freedom filed a resolution on behalf of a shareholder at PepsiCo.

CONSERVATIVES REJOICE OVER ‘JAW DROPPING’ META CENSORSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT: ‘HUGE WIN FOR FREE SPEECH’

ADF had alleged in the shareholder resolution that through its time in Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), PepsiCo "colluded with the world’s largest advertising buyers, agencies, industry associations and social media platforms in order to demonetize platforms, podcasts, news outlets and others who expressed unfavorable political and religious viewpoints."

"This is a big win when it comes to shareholders engaging and trying to hold corporations accountable for censorship," ADF SVP of Corporate Engagement Jeremy Tedesco told Fox News Digital.

GARM was formed by the World Federation of Advertisers in 2019 as a "global collaboration with agencies, media companies and platforms" to "improve digital safety."

PepsiCo did not respond to requests for comment.

GARM was created under the guise of "brand and digital safety" to "address harmful and misleading media environments" and "identify actions that will better protect consumers online, working towards a media environment where hate speech, bullying and disinformation is challenged."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It was discontinued last year after an antitrust lawsuit against it that was led by X owner Elon Musk.

"GARM is a small, not-for-profit initiative, and recent allegations that unfortunately misconstrue its purpose and activities have caused a distraction and significantly drained its resources and finances. GARM therefore is making the difficult decision to discontinue its activities," the WFA statement about the disbandment read.