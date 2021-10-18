Pence rips Biden DOJ: 'I was there when we passed Patriot Act', It's not for parents at school board meetings

Former Vice President Mike Pence ripped the Biden Justice Department for its recent memo on parents speaking out at school board meetings against controversial curriculum, telling Fox Business that he was an Indiana congressman when the Patriot Act of 2001 was written – and said it is not intended to be invoked in such instances.

On "Kudlow", Fox Business host Larry Kudlow asked for Pence's thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing that the FBI would investigate complaints arising from parents upset with critical race theory or other controversial curriculum at school board meetings and voicing their concerns to the elected board members.

"Larry, it is shocking to think that the Patriot Act is being used to target parents that are expressing concern about curricula at their local schools," Pence said.

"I was there when we wrote the Patriot Act in 2001," he added. "It was written to protect us from terrorists who might do harm to this country."

Pence said concerned parents do not pose the same threats as the groups or individuals targeted by the Patriot Act, which was passed a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"Expressing concern about critical race theory or left-wing ideologies made their way into the classroom is really what this country is all about and, and I have every confidence that if there are any issues that arise, local school boards, local law enforcement can deal with that" he said.

Pence called on Garland to "rip up" his memorandum and be more circumspect about the suggestion he should use the power of the federal government to investigate what amount to "concerned citizens".

Earlier in the interview, Pence also voiced concern about other actions by the Biden administration, including allowing Russia to play a greater role on the European energy market while simultaneously shutting down and banning such production and speculation at home.

He added that he is concerned about China becoming more belligerent toward Taiwan, which the Chinese Communist Party views as a rogue province of mainland China.