Netflix lassos Patty Jenkins of 'Wonder Woman' fame

Comic book worlds have collided at Netflix

Continue Reading Below

Patty Jenkins, director of DC Comics 2017 box office smash “Wonder Woman,” has inked a massive $10 million deal with Netflix thanks to a former ABC executive who greenlit several series from the Marvel Comics stable.

Netflix Vice President Channing Dungey, who had championed Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Marvel's Inhumans" and "Agent Carter," made a splashy deal according to The Hollywood Reporter in signing Jenkins to develop, write and produce new series exclusively for streaming service.

The Jenkins deal is one of many where Netflix has been opening its coffers for behind the scenes talent such as Ryan Murphy ("Glee" and "Pose") as well as on-camera talent such as Eddie Murphy (reportedly a $70 million deal).

Jenkins will make the move over to Netflix after wrapping her latest film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to her breakout hit which is currently in post-production. The second film in the female superhero franchise is due for release in the summer of 2020 and is directed, produced and co-written by Jenkins.

Advertisement

"We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix, Netflix's Dungey told The Hollywood Reporter, “Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jenkins seems equally thrilled to join forces with the creative minds at Netflix. "I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted [Serandos], Cindy [Holland], Channing, Peter [Friedlander] and the team at Netflix,” Jenkins shared with THR. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon."