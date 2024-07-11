Parents say sky-high grocery bills are leading to ‘drastic readjustments’ at home

Parents are expressing their disbelief and frustration regarding the cost of food, with shoppers now posting their massive grocery bills to social media as part of a growing trend.

In one video, a man shared his receipt from a Trader Joe's in Westlake Village, California, as an example of how much money it costs to feed six kids for ten days.

"Oh my God," the man said as he scrolled down the $444.38 bill.

Last month, a TikTok influencer, who goes by the handle alchanning, labeled the summer grocery bill the "real mom struggle" of 2024.

"I just want to check on all my moms who have kids home for the summer. Are ya'll okay?" she asked in the video. "I'm not talking about them fighting. I'm not talking about them getting on your nerves because I know they do that, too. I'm talking about the groceries. The grocery bill. What are we going to do about the food situation?

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, grocery prices have risen 25% since the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. However, the cost of groceries dropped in April, the first decrease in a year.

Aunjahne Williamson, a single mother who spoke with Fox News Digital, said she has been deeply affected by the rising cost of groceries and often spends a minimum of $400 for a family of two every month.

Rising costs have led Williamson to be more strict about food consumption and work extra hours. While she previously purchased groceries in bulk, she has now begun ordering groceries weekly to tighten her budget and not waste excess produce.

"To my surprise, even a few items in the cart would already total around $100. This was when I started to truly notice the price increases," Williamson said.

"Moreover, it seems like the healthier we eat, the more expensive our grocery bill becomes. Our goal is to consume nutritious foods that nourish our bodies, but this has become increasingly difficult with the rising costs," she continued.

Williamson has also banded together with other mothers in the community to find new, creative ways to save on food and other essentials.

She and other parents often compare prices and share coupons, make certain foods and even cleaning products from scratch, purchase meal replacements, reduce the consumption of meat, engage in meal planning or batch cooking and create a home garden.

"The rising prices of groceries has made me more aware of budgeting and managing money," Williamson added. "Now, I am passing these lessons to my homeschooled child through real-life financial literacy lessons. We're finding creative ways to eat at home and trying new meals like using pecans as a meat substitute."

As both a parent and the owner of Kashkan Restaurants, Ranveer Brar told Fox News Digital that he has gained insightful knowledge about the food industry's mechanisms and how families are pressured to make healthy, affordable meals.

"Parents sharing their grocery receipts on social media is something that touches my heart. Besides, they not only demonstrate financial hardships experienced by many households but also encourage camaraderie among mothers and fathers. These posts are open and candid, bringing to light an important matter that deserves attention and solutions," he said.

"In addition, these escalating prices require drastic re-adjustments at home as well as in my business," Brar added.

The restaurant owner said he often aims to provide reasonably priced and quality dishes. However, that standard is becoming more difficult due to the "skyrocketing" cost of ingredients. He said he knows these circumstances are also challenging for parents who want to ensure their child is healthy with limited cash.

Brar and his family have learned to shop for groceries more strategically at home. They prioritize seasonal fruits and vegetables. When they are affordable, the family buys them in bulk to utilize a meal plan strategy to minimize waste and maximize spending power.

"It is a delicate balance between maintaining quality and nutrition and at the same time avoiding bankruptcy," Brar continued. "It is my view that [the receipt trend] underpins some of the wider economic challenges that many families are currently confronting. It further emphasizes the need for policy changes as well as community support systems that could ease parental pressures when it comes to caring for their own children's needs."

According to a study by Qualtrics on behalf of Intuit Credit Karma, 80% of Americans say they have felt a "notable increase" in grocery costs in recent years. More than a quarter of respondents said the increased cost has led them to occasionally skip meals, while about one-third said they spend more than 60% of their monthly income on mandatory expenses such as food, utilities and rent.