After Trump criticism, ‘Parasite’ studio fires back

The film studio behind the South Korean film “Parasite” fired back after President Trump criticized the foreign-language film, which made Oscar history this year after it won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon, the independent distributor behind the film wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“Parasite” is the only non-English film to win the top prize at the Oscars in the award show's 92-year history. The darkly comic class satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, dominated the night, scoring three other awards, in addition to best picture, of the six categories it was nominated in: Best international feature, best original screenplay and best directing.

But during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, Trump slammed the film and the Academy Awards.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked the crowd, suggesting that an American film should have won.

“What the hell was that all about?” he continued. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

The audience cheered when Trump said, “Can we get like ‘Gone with the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies.”

