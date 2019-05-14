On Amazon, the top-selling books about capitalism, socialism

Ideological differences are front-and-center ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with some Democratic candidates, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., eschewing capitalism in favor of Democratic socialism.

Sanders brought Democratic socialism to the forefront as a presidential candidate in 2016; since then, it’s become a budding and potent political force.

In fact, according to a Gallup poll from 2018, Democrats have a more positive image of socialism than they do capitalism. Only 47 percent of Democrats were positive about capitalism, compared to 57 percent with a positive view of socialism. (Republicans remain more positive about capitalism than socialism, with little sustained change in their views of either since 2010).

Here’s a look at the five best-selling books on capitalism -- and socialism -- on Amazon.

Capitalism:

1. Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy by George Gilder

2. The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power, by Shoshana Zuboff

3. People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent by Joseph E Stiglitz

4. Economics in One Lesson: The Shortest and Surest Way to Understand Basic Economics by Henry Hazlitt

5. Discrimination and Disparities by Thomas Sowell

Socialism:

1. The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels

2. The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality by Bhaskar Sunkara

3. Socialism Is Evil: The Moral Case Against Marx's Radical Dream by Justin Haskins

4. The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order by Samuel P. Huntington

5. Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism by Richard D. Wolff

