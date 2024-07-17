Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Oil industry giant slams Biden's 'absurd' policies, explains how Trump can set Iran, Russia back

It's 'no secret' Trump was pro-energy, says Continental Resources Chairman Harold Hamm

Continental Resources founder and Chairman Harold Hamm discusses the Biden administration stripping the U.S. of its energy independence, Trump's pro-energy agenda and J.D. Vance's reaction to energy regulations. video

We have to have a strong energy policy for America: Harold Hamm

Continental Resources founder and Chairman Harold Hamm discusses the Biden administration stripping the U.S. of its energy independence, Trump's pro-energy agenda and J.D. Vance's reaction to energy regulations.

Oil tycoon Harold Hamm praised former President Trump's pro-energy agenda after blasting Biden for his "absurd" outreach to U.S. adversaries for oil.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, the Continental Resources founder and chairman discussed the need for U.S. energy dominance and how Trump, if elected, could set back the nation’s biggest adversaries after Biden’s political missteps. 

"When Biden wanted more oil, he didn’t call the producers in the U.S., he called Maduro in Venezuela. You know, he called the ayatollah for more oil. So how absurd is that?" Hamm questioned.

The oil billionaire said that the Biden team has done "everything they can" to shut down energy production and growth in the U.S.

COURT BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN'S BAN ON NEW LNG EXPORTS

"We've got an administration that have vowed to shut down all fossil fuels. And, you know, they've made it very difficult on everybody in this business," Hamm stressed.

Hamm went on to add that Biden’s energy rules are "unreal," and for Americans to expect more regulation in the future from the administration.

"The first thing they did was take all federal lands off the table. You know, that’s 26 percent of the landmass in America, about 35 percent of the productive capacity. They took all of that off and basically have not been providing leases nor permitting on those," Hamm said.

"So, you know, it’s tremendous, plus all the other regulations, for methane, you name it, that they piled on and continue to pile on," he continued.

As the 2024 election nears, Trump continues to tout his previous success in the energy sector and details what he has in store for American energy on the campaign trail.

BIDEN ADMIN UNVEILS TAX CREDIT SCHEME TO BOOST CLEAN ENERGY WAGES

Hamm told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the difference between Biden and Trump is "daylight and dark."

"President Trump was pro-energy. You know, there's no secret to that. He wanted to see the development, you know, bringing down prices to consumers, and it worked. Which meant more supplies of both oil and gas in America," Hamm said.

Hamm explained the U.S. could get back on track with its energy production by overturning Biden’s executive orders.

"First of all, you can overcome all those executive orders almost immediately and get that set aside. Those that he [Biden] put in… the permitting federal lands… that can turn around really quick," he said. "Shale production, its high cost, all gas production is so that it does take some time," Hamm stressed.

"You can't just do it at the drop of a hat. It takes six months to a year to really, really get going," he said.

