Ohio bar sparks controversy with new policy banning patrons under 30 after reported violence: 'No exceptions'

An Ohio bar's new policy banning customers under 30 years old on weekends has sparked a heated debate on the business's social media account.

"Starting this weekend! 30 & up on Friday and Saturday nights. Cover charge starts at 10PM, and the doors close at 1:15 A.M. No exceptions!" Donerick’s Pub in Groveport announced on its Facebook page, May 1.

The business owner did not explain what the reason for the change was. However, in replies under the post, the bar said the new policy was to enforce safety after experiencing a surge in customers on weekends.

"Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!" it added.

The policy announcement came three days after an apparent naked brawl happened outside the bar, according to The New York Post.

A video posted to social media and tagged with the bar's location shows a naked woman tussling with another fully dressed woman as they pull each other’s hair in the parking lot.

However, the new policy was met with mixed reaction from customers. Since announcing the change, the bar's social media page has been inundated with hundreds of comments.

Several customers hailed the decision and even suggested weekend services should be restricted to 35 or 40 years old and up. Other customers said they would be ditching the business because of the decision, while others expressed skepticism that this move would actually deter rowdy customers.

"The best decision, 35 would be even better. This generation is just lost in the sauce. It’s sad, I hope this makes the difference," one woman commented.

"In this type of business it’s inevitable that incidents will happen. Need better plans for when things get out of control. Bc this place will end up closing real soon, watch," another woman commented. "I’m 25, & all my friends are under 30. We come here for good vibes. It’s sad 1 incident impacted the entire business and couldn’t find a way to keep good business flowing."

Donerick's Pub Groveport defended its decision to upset customers.

"We just want to provide our customers with a fun environment to have some fun in. We will try different methods and see what works best to make everyone safe!" the bar said.

The bar could not be reached for comment.