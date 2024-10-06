Expand / Collapse search
California
Newsom-approved cannabis cafes in California would be an 'absolute disaster,' celeb chef says

California gov approved assembly bill allowing licensed cannabis retailers the ability to prepare and sell food and drink that do not contain cannabis

One celebrity chef is making his voice heard, warning that the introduction of Amsterdam-style cannabis cafés in California would be an "absolute disaster."

In an interview with FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Friday, chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel weighed in on why he believes that the introduction would ultimately not pan out well for the Golden State.

"I'm an open-market guy." The celebrity chef said, "as long as you're not infringing on somebody's liberties, I would say go for it."

But as for California, that's where the celebrity chef voiced his disapproval.

"The unfortunate reality is that, in California, this isn't going to work because you don't have a regulatory framework set up where you can actually police."

At the end of September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Assembly Bill 1775, which authorizes local jurisdictions to allow licensed cannabis retailers to prepare and sell food and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as host and sell tickets to events on their licensed premises.

This means dispensaries can operate as cafes — complete with hot food, beverages, and live music performances.

"We already see it with bars and restaurants where drunk people are spilling out all over the place," the chef said, arguing against the move. "Somebody gets stabbed and then nothing happens, they get let back out on the streets."

Gruel added, "California already smells like… you know, the world fair of skunks, everybody smoking weed everywhere, but now you introduce this into a food setting, and potentially have kids around."

"I just don't think that Newsom can handle this. I don't think the state of California can manage this," he said.

"[If] this were Florida or another state, I'd say, yeah, go for it. So what, you got a couple of guys eating extra donuts and getting high in a cafe… but California, I'm telling you, it would be an absolute disaster."