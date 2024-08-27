Los Angeles' iconic Langer's Deli may shutter as crime, homelessness ravages neighborhood: 'It's not safe'

The iconic Langer’s Deli in downtown Los Angeles is considering closing its doors after 76 years as rising crime and homelessness in the area continues to plague local residents and businessowners.

"It's not safe," Norm Langer, who owns the famed establishment, told FOX 11. "It's too many needles. Too much fentanyl. Too much drugs."

PROGRESSIVE CALIFORNIA MAYORS BACK EFFORT TO AMEND CRIME LAWS AMID 'RAMPANT' DRUGS AND THEFT

MacArthur Park, which sits just outside the restaurant, is reportedly riddled with trash, drug use, and homelessness, FOX 11 reported. Police reportedly investigated a homicide earlier this year outside the deli after a dead body was believed to be thrown in the lake by a homeless man, according to the outlet.

Langer said his customers regularly see "people walking around here taking their clothes off, walking around naked. It's nuts," he told FOX 11.

"I don't want to spoil anybody's appetite, but you've got a problem with defecation on sidewalks, for somebody was strung out on drugs. They're trying to make a score on fentanyl. They're passed out on the sidewalk, and the city is lame and not doing something about it."

LA PRIVATE SCHOOL FORCED TO CLOSE AFTER INTRUSIONS BY HOMELESS DRUG USERS, ‘INDECENT EXPOSURE’ AROUND HOTEL

He told the LA Times that while he dreads the prospect of leaving his 40 employees without work, he will be forced to shutter unless City Hall takes immediate action to clean up the streets and restore public safety in the area.

"I'm tired of pushing the cart up the hill," the 79-year-old said.

His requests include better evening lighting, heightened police patrols and regular trash collecting efforts to restore the neighborhood for its local residents and merchants, the LA Times reported.

"Let them get their act together," he told the outlet, "and I won’t go anywhere. How does that sound?"

He gives the city "about a week" to take action, he told FOX 11.

Langers has been a mainstay of the downtown Los Angeles community since it opened in 1947. It was founded by Norm's father, Al Langer and quickly earned the reputation of offering "the world’s best Pastrami sandwich."

Since 2020, MacArthur Park has become a hub for fentanyl users and sellers, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Businessowners told the outlet that they've seen people overdose and die right outside their shops on more than one occasion. Other merchants complained of theft in the area, telling the outlet, "people are going into stores, they steal items, they go out, they immediately sell it, they buy drugs, they go back and they steal again." Locals told FOX 11 that is has come to resemble a "third world country," noting that "you never even see a kid playing in the park anymore."

Langer joins a long list of businessowners and longtime residents who are increasingly sounding the alarm about the state of crime and homelessness in Los Angeles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of April 2024, the state’s violent crime rate has skyrocketed by 13.5% compared to the pre-COVID rate of 2019, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Robberies involving firearms increased nearly 13% compared to 2019 and gun-related homicides and aggravated assaults surged even more, increasing by 37.7% and 61.1% respectively.