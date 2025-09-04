New Paramount CEO David Ellison issues ultimatum to workers: Return to office full-time or leave

New Paramount CEO David Ellison on Thursday told staff they must return to the office full-time or accept a severance package.

Ellison took control of Paramount, parent company of CBS, Comedy Central and the iconic movie studio, last month after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a long-planned merger with Skydance Media. He notified staffers via a company-wide memo that COVID-era work-from-home policies are ending.

"I believe that in-person collaboration is absolutely vital to building and strengthening our culture and driving the success of our business. Our people are the key to winning, and being together helps us innovate, solve problems, share ideas, create, challenge one another, and build relationships that will make this company great," Ellison wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As I said during our town hall, some of the most formative moments of my life happened in rooms where I was a fly on the wall, listening and learning. I’ve never seen that happen on Zoom," he continued. "Being together in-person isn’t just about showing up—it’s about actively engaging with the business, supporting one another and the team’s efforts, and contributing to our shared momentum."

Ellison added that to "unlock Paramount’s full potential," employees need to be together in person.

"With this in mind, we will begin a phased return-to-office plan starting January 2026, ultimately moving towards an in-person work environment where employees are in the office full-time (five days a week)," Ellison wrote.

Ellison said employees assigned to Paramount’s Los Angeles and New York offices must return full-time beginning Jan. 5, 2026, or accept a buyout.

"We understand that some people may not choose or be able to make this transition. And so, starting today through September 15, 2025, we will be offering a severance opt-in program for VPs and below, based in Los Angeles or New York, who cannot or do not wish to return full-time," Ellison wrote.

Ellison said the company will announce plans in 2026 for employees who are not based in Los Angeles or New York.

"We recognize this represents a significant change for many, and we’re committed to supporting you through this transition. We will work closely with managers to ensure you have the time and flexibility to make necessary adjustments," Ellison wrote.