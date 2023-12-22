Neal McDonough champions his Christianity in Hollywood while revolutionizing the faith-based film industry

Award-winning actor Neal McDonough has been no stranger to Hollywood criticism due to his outspokenness about his Christian faith, political beliefs and commitment to abstain from on-screen kissing scenes with women other than his wife.

In his most recent project, McDonough partnered with Angel Studios for a faith-based sci-fi film, "The Shift," where he assumes the role of "The Benefactor," also known as Lucifer.

McDonough discussed the backlash he faced for championing his faith in Hollywood and recalled how "incredibly painful" it was following his fallout with the entertainment industry.

"You know, I didn't work for two years. I lost everything: house, cars, this, that, you know. It was one of the most brutal times in my life for sure. And my wife, Ruvé, helped me get through it and my belief in who I am and what I stand for. And now here I am 10, 15 years later because of that, now doing all these films with Angel Studios," he said Thursday on "The Bottom Line."

McDonough is widely recognized for his roles in acclaimed projects, such as "Band of Brothers" and "Minority Report," as well as his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe.

"The Shift" star expressed excitement about the growing attention the "small film" is receiving.

"It just keeps gaining, and walking through the streets here of New York, so many people come up to me and say, thank you so much for making 'The Shift.' We love ‘The Shift.’"

The faith-based sci-fi film marks the latest crowd-funded theatrical release by Angel Studios following the summer blockbuster, "Sound of Freedom."

"The Shift" grossed almost $11.3 million as of press time, according to Box Office Mojo.

McDonough opened up about his character and one of his favorite moments in the film.

"We found humanity in the character — that he was once God's guy, and he made mistakes. We all make mistakes in life. It's how we get up after we make those mistakes that dictate what kind of men and women we are for Him," McDonough said.

He continued: "There's that moment in the end of the film where you see in my eyes, my gosh, I wish I had the faith that the lead character has. And I just get choked up, and it's one of my favorite moments I've ever had in a film I've ever been in."

McDonough expressed his appreciation for "The Shift," emphasizing his love for the film and the values that Angel Studios represents.

"Now we're off to do more projects with Angel Studios in ‘Unity,’" he said. "And Liam Griffin, one of my best friends growing up, is one of the key investors in our next project, so I couldn't be happier. And to do this along with my wife, Ruvé — I'm the luckiest dude in town."