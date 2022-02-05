Expand / Collapse search
GOP congressman says NBC refused to air advertisement slamming 'Genocide Games' sponsors

The advertisement shows the logos of Proctor & Gamble, Visa, and Coca-Cola

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning American athletes to ‘not anger’ the Chinese government during the Beijing Olympics.  video

Beijing Olympics: US athletes are allowed to represent America against China, Rep. Mast says

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning American athletes to ‘not anger’ the Chinese government during the Beijing Olympics. 

NBC is allegedly refusing to air a Republican congressman's advertisement that criticizes several United States corporations for sponsoring the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., said on Saturday that NBC is refusing to broadcast his Olympics advertisement with Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom unless U.S. corporate logos displayed in the video are censored.

"NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors," the tweet said. "We won’t let them silence us."

OLYMPIC ATHLETES' SELF-CENSORING WON'T STOP AFTER RETURN FROM CHINA: HUMAN RIGHTS EXPERTS

Representative Mike Waltz, a Republican from Florida, speaks during a news conference following an all member House briefing on Afghanistan at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.  (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The world's greatest athletic showcase, but just outside the show, genocide, rape, slave labor, and companies are drunk on Chinese dollars, entangled with communist dictators committing atrocities, and propping up these genocide games staged by the Chinese Communist Party," Rep. Waltz said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists several U.S. corporations, such as Proctor & Gamble, Visa, and Coca-Cola.

All three corporations are part of the Olympic Partner Programme, which is considered the "the highest level of Olympic sponsorship" by the International Olympic Committee.

CHINA WARNS FOREIGN OLYMPIC ATHLETES THAT POLITICAL STATEMENTS DURING GAMES 'SUBJECT TO' PUNISHMENT

The People's Republic of China march into the National Stadium, while an Olympic worker on duty on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

"Stand for freedom, defund the dictators," Freedom said.

Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, told Fox News Digital that the Winter Olympic Games are being used by China as a way to legitimatize their policies.

"There are also a lot of, you know, government leaders, world leaders, including the head of the [United Nations], delivering a speech during the opening ceremony," Wang said. "It's a way to show that, you know, all these national dignitaries are coming here to congratulate the opening of the games. Of course, it's using the game to legitimize its policies. There's no doubt about that." 

A woman pose for a picture in front of Dwen (R) and Shuey Rhon Rhon, respective mascots of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, hours before the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

NBC did not respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.