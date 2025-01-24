NBC News lays off dozens, rebuked by union

NBC News conducted a round of layoffs on Thursday, leading to swift backlash from union staffers who say the action is illegal.

NBC Digital NewsGuild and The NewsGuild of New York strongly condemned management’s announcement Thursday, calling the move a clear disregard for workers’ rights, in a press release shared with Fox News Digital. Business Insider reported that NBC laid off about 40 employees, while creating about 12 new jobs that cut workers could apply for as the division makes a shift to growth areas.

The union said laying off Guild-represented workers amidst negotiations for a first contract is illegal.

"NBC News management has demonstrated a complete disregard for labor law and the demands of its unionized employees," Carlin McCarthy, first vice chair of the NBC Guild and segment producer of NBC News NOW’s Top Story with Tom Llamas, told Fox News Digital. "We refuse to cower down to their callous and morally bankrupt behavior. We will fight for, and win, a fair contract."

NBC UNION PROJECTS GRAPHICS ON 30 ROCK ACCUSING LEADERSHIP OF STALLING ON CONTRACT

The NBC Digital NewsGuild represents almost 300 reporters, editors, designers, video journalists, animators, social media strategists and editorial staff, who have been negotiating its first contract since the group unionized in 2019. Any changes to members’ working conditions during negotiations, including layoffs, must be bargained back and forth under federal labor law, the union argues.

"NBC News execs are living in a fantasy where federal law doesn't apply to them and the newsroom just rolls over without a fight," Tate James, documentary video editor and unit chair, said. "It’s time to wake up."

FAILED NEGOTIATIONS RESULTED IN UNION MEMBERS WALKING OUT ON THE JOB AT NEWS OUTLETS IN 2024

The NewsGuild of New York has filed unfair labor practice charges against NBC in regard to previous rounds of layoffs that occurred in 2023 and 2024, the press release states. The charges are still pending before the National Labor Relations Board.

"We are evaluating all options and expect NBC management to bargain in good faith on these proposed layoffs as they are required by law," Susan DeCarava, president of The NewsGuild of New York, said.

The NewsGuild of New York, Local 31003 of the Communications Workers of America, is a labor union representing nearly 6,000 media professionals and other employees at New York area news organizations, including The New York Times, The New Yorker, Thomson Reuters and ProPublica.

CNN also announced plans to lay off 6% of its workforce this week. The long-awaited move eliminated 200 jobs as a result.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC News for comment.