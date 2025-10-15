NBC News begins layoffs ahead of MSNBC split

NBC News began a round of layoffs on Wednesday as the company prepares to officially separate from MSNBC.

Impacted NBC News employees have been called into meetings to learn their fate, an insider told Fox News Digital. More than 100 employees are expected to be let go.

The NewsGuild of New York, which represents nearly 6,000 media workers across the tri-state region, isn’t pleased with the decision to reduce headcount among rank-and-file staffers.

"Instead of restructuring at the top, corporate profits are being maximized at the expense of our hard-working members who create the very value that drive the success of NBC," NewsGuild of New York President Susan DeCarava told Fox News Digital.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC and MSNBC were closely aligned for years as the latter progressive cable network relied on the news-gathering operation and talent of its sister. But, Comcast announced last year it was spinning off MSNBC and other cable networks into a separate company, now named Versant.

Earlier this month, NBC News staffers who accepted a new role at MSNBC relocated to their new gig. MSNBC has also stopped relying on NBC News from an operations standpoint, aside from Washington, D.C.-based coverage, which will continue to coexist until Oct. 20, a network insider told Fox News Digital.

Once MSNBC completely distances itself from Washington, D.C., operations on Oct. 20, MSNBC will no longer participate in NBC News-led editorial calls and meetings. Once that step is complete, MSNBC will operate independently of NBC News for the first time in its 30-year history.

As a result, NBC News has started to reduce its workforce.