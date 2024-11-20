NBA legend Scottie Pippen says Bitcoin whale Satoshi spoke to him 'in a dream' saying price would hit $84K

As the price of Bitcoin continues to skyrocket under the prospect of Trump's renewed leadership, investors have become steadily drawn to Bitcoin.

During an on-stage interview at the Cantor Crytpo conference, Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen revealed that he had met Satoshi – a pseudonym used for the anonymous developer of Bitcoin – in person in 1993, revealing that he feels like he has a "story to tell" regarding their interaction.

In a September post on X, Pippen made a bold claim saying that he had also met Satoshi Nakamoto in his "dream." Pippen revealed that the crypto whale had stated that bitcoin would be at "$84,650 on November 5, 2024."

Pippen's dream came to fruition, as the price of bitcoin is now exceeding $90,000 per coin following a Trump-fueled boost.

FOX Business' Charles Payne asked Pippen the golden question, "did you buy more at the time right after the dream?"

"No, I didn't," he replied. "I didn't buy any more. But I felt like I had made a pretty good prediction."

Bitcoin has skyrocketed over 32% since November 5 to an all-time high of more than $93,000 as traders bet Trump's promised support for digital assets would lead to a less restrictive regulatory regime and inject some life back into bitcoin after a listless few months.

Payne asked Pippen to pinpoint his "eureka moment" with Bitcoin, noting that many Wall Street investors fell into the trap of "dismiss[ing]" crypto.

"[Satoshi] didn't explain it to me then [in 1993.] If so, I would have been a lot farther ahead of the game. And like most people, I sort of got out of the gate late. I started really learning about Bitcoin last year. I think it was around $33,000 or so per coin. And so I really started to study the whole world and to try and get a little bit more educated about it," Pippen said during an appearance on "Making Money."

"Everyone is really trying to sort of get a grip around what the blockchain is really about and how you get involved, and you have to be ready to study it and understand it. At times, it can be very volatile," Pippen concluded.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.