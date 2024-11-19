Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The ETF Report
Published | Updated

Bitcoin ETF options go live in busy trading. Most bets are on gains

Bitcoin is up 151.54% from its 52-week low of $36,815.63 hit in November 2023

close
Metaplanet director of Bitcoin strategy Dylan LeClair reacts to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink comparing Bitcoin to the mortgage market of the 1980s on 'Making Money.' video

Bitcoin is a $100 trillion idea that should be in every portfolio: Dylan LeClair

Metaplanet director of Bitcoin strategy Dylan LeClair reacts to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink comparing Bitcoin to the mortgage market of the 1980s on 'Making Money.'

Investors are positioning themselves to benefit from a continued rally in the price of Bitcoin on the first day of options trading in the iShares Bitcoin Trust, the biggest exchange-traded fund focused on the cryptocurrency.

Around midday on Tuesday, about 100,000 options on the ETF, which trades with the ticker IBIT, had changed hands. Calls, giving holders the right to buy the fund at a set price, accounted for 85% of the volume.

iShares Bitcoin ETF Trust

The ETF, which totals more than $40 billion, was up 1.6% at $53 after hitting a new high earlier in the session. Bitcoin rose about 1.6% to $92,800. The IBIT ETF totals more than $40 billion.

BITCOIN ETF WHALE SOARS TO ALL-TIME HIGHS

The IBIT options, the first available on a Bitcoin ETF, mature in mid December and mid January. There have been some notable trades of 10,000 contracts in the January $53 calls, 15,000 contracts for the January $55 call, and 10,000 contracts in the December $65 calls. 

Trading in IBIT is the 15th highest among all listed equity options, according to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group. 

TRUMP MEDIA IN TALKS TO BUY CRYPTO MARKETPLACE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 147.01 +6.86 +4.89%
TSLA TESLA INC. 346.00 +7.26 +2.14%

There has been much more options trading in such stocks as Nvidia and Tesla, which are normally among the most actively traded option contracts. As of near midday, 1.7 million Nvidia contracts and 1.6 million Tesla contracts had changed hands.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Document WP-BAR-0001108684