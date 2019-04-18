National Enquirer being sold to former newsstand mogul

The National Enquirer, the tabloid Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accused of extortion, is being sold to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News.

Tabloid owner American Media says it is selling the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. The deal comes after a rocky year for the tabloid in which it was caught up in a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

The tabloid, accused by Jeff Bezos of trying to blackmail him by threatening to publish explicit photos of him related to his reported girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The tabloid denies the charges.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which also includes two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.