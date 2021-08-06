Miller: Biden 'doesn't want ICE to do anything,' made 'corrupt bargain with Marxists'

Former Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller warned that President Biden is proving his opposition to immigration enforcement with his nomination of Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE.

Miller told "Kudlow" on Friday that Gonzalez is a radical who seeks to undermine the very institution of U.S. immigration law.

"The choice of Gonzalez to head ICE epitomizes the problem," he said. "He, as sheriff in Texas, terminated an agreement with the federal government known as 287-G; what that means is it's an agreement whose sole purpose, Larry, is to find dangerous criminals and remove them."

Miller said the policy opposed by Gonzalez trains police to identify dangerous criminals who happen to be illegal aliens and has them flagged to ICE, who removes them from the United States.

BIDEN NOMINATES TEXAS SHERIFF ED GONZALEZ, WHO OPPOSED ICE RAIDS, TO HEAD AGENCY

"So you're talking about a guy that terminated that program and who has advocated for sanctuary cities that shield criminals. What message does that send to the brave men and women of ICE?" he argued.

Miller called Biden an "ICE officer's worst enemy" and explained that the White House's apparent disregard for enforcing federal immigration law proves a "corrupt bargain" was forged with the radical elements of his Democratic Party.

Miller told host Larry Kudlow that while many Biden critics attribute some of his policy proposals to claims he has failing personal faculties, the Gonzalez nomination shows he instead has simply invited the far left to usurp control of the administration's directives.

"They don't want ICE to do anything," Miller argued. "I wish I could say, 'Oh, well, Joe Biden is just mentally unable to do anything, and that's why it's all falling apart.' But it's worse than that. He's made a corrupt bargain with the Marxists in his administration where he is letting them do literally everything they want to do."

"So he gets to sit there in the Oval Office. That, Larry, is worse than incompetence. That's malice."

If confirmed, Gonzalez would succeed acting ICE Director Tae Johnson, who has held that role since the waning days of the Trump administration.