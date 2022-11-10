Mike Huckabee issues warning that GOP could ‘become extinct’ if they revert to being 'globalists'

On ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Thursday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee analyzed the 2022 midterm election results and what the GOP must focus on moving forward, stressing that the Republican Party must become one that 'cares about America' or risk extinction.

MIKE HUCKABEE: …Let's hope it doesn't go back to the days of globalists, the days of just basically being servants to the big multinational corporations, that we become the party of the country clubs and the swells – because, if we do that, we are destined to become extinct, and we should be.

We've got to be the party of the working class, the party that cares about America, the party that believes that patriotism is okay, that it's fine to want to make sure that Americans and the American dream is alive and well.

I still think that's a winning message. But God help us, if we go back to the days when Republicans were just the people with the real shined shoes and nice suits and like to sort of pass around the power among themselves, but the people sitting at the kitchen table, having come home from a hard day's work and sweated through their clothes, they never felt like Republicans cared.