Melania Trump reveals advice she gives President Trump — and why she doesn’t watch him on TV all day

First lady Melania Trump has long guarded her privacy, even as her husband holds the most scrutinized office in the world.

During an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo ahead of the Jan. 30 premiere of her new documentary, titled "Melania," the first lady revealed she agreed to be filmed during the inauguration period — but only on her own terms.

"Everyone knows, I'm [a] very private and selective person," she said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

During the conversation, Bartiromo pointed to a moment in the film in which Melania urges the president to act as a unifier at a time of deep political division. Asked what that advice looks like in practice, the first lady said the two speak openly about the challenges facing the country.

"Well, I give him my advice and, you know, we talk about that, and we could see that the country is divided," she said. "And it's very hard no matter what he says. They don't like to listen and, what's going on in our country now, I feel that it's a lot of pushback and I hope it stops."

When asked how the president can bring Americans together, the first lady described him as already working toward that goal, pointing to his priorities on public safety and border enforcement.

"I think he's doing a fantastic job. He had a great success. And he's a unifier," she said, "He's a positive-thinking, forward-thinking. He wants to put... this country in the order that everybody can live here freely, not in danger."

The first lady added that public safety is central to that vision, stressing the importance of Americans feeling secure in their own communities.

"He would like to have a country that all of the people can walk down the street and not to be harassed or murdered or women raped," she said. "A few years ago, so many criminals came over the border, and he closed the border now, a while back already, and we need to take care of our citizens."

The interview also highlighted a lighter moment, noting the first lady’s admission that she does not always watch the president on television. She said her absence from the screen is simply a reflection of her workload.

"I can't. I have work to do. I'm not in front of TV. I work," she said. "You travel in different places. You need to do… what you called for… you cannot watch all the time."

Trump’s remarks offer a rare glimpse into a first lady who prefers to work quietly behind the scenes, guided by conviction rather than the spotlight.

"It's important what you have to say… when you true to yourself… listen yourself… speak when it's important and not performing for the cameras… that's the best," she said.