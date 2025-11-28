Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Melania Trump announces new business venture ahead of movie release

Her documentary film is slated to come out in January

First lady Melania Trump announced her new production company Muse Films in social media posts on Friday.

The posts feature a motion graphic for the production company, accompanied by music.

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS AI WILL RESHAPE WAR MORE PROFOUNDLY THAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS DURING VISIT WITH MARINES

First Lady Melania Trump smiles

First lady Melania Trump greets service members and military families during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Richlands, North Carolina, on Nov. 19, 2025.  (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026," the posts note.

The first lady will be the subject of the upcoming documentary.

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

First Lady Melania Trump smiles while holding hands with President Donald Trump

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, she discussed the film during her speech at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she was honored with the "Patriot of the Year" award.

"What does the world wants [sic] to know about becoming America's first lady? The idea came to me shortly after the presidential election. A first of its kind capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration," she said.

MELANIA TRUMP NAMED FOX NATION'S ‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ FOR GLOBAL CHILDREN'S ADVOCACY WORK

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump wave

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart the Rose Garden after the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House on Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump married in 2005.