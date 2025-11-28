Melania Trump announces new business venture ahead of movie release

First lady Melania Trump announced her new production company Muse Films in social media posts on Friday.

The posts feature a motion graphic for the production company, accompanied by music.

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS AI WILL RESHAPE WAR MORE PROFOUNDLY THAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS DURING VISIT WITH MARINES

"MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026," the posts note.

The first lady will be the subject of the upcoming documentary.

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

Earlier this month, she discussed the film during her speech at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she was honored with the "Patriot of the Year" award.

"What does the world wants [sic] to know about becoming America's first lady? The idea came to me shortly after the presidential election. A first of its kind capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration," she said.

MELANIA TRUMP NAMED FOX NATION'S ‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ FOR GLOBAL CHILDREN'S ADVOCACY WORK

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump married in 2005.