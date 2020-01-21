Meghan Markle 'replaced' by 'Cosby' mom's daughter in HBO Max satire

Actress Meghan Markle may have decided to step away from the British royal family, but Broadway actress Condola Rashad will be filling the void – at least on a new TV spoof of the House of Windsor.

The four-time Tony nominee will provide the voice of “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” -- as she is now called -- in a new animated series, “The Prince," for the soon-to-launch streaming service HBO Max. The satire is based on writer/producer Gary Janetti’s Instagram account and will take a look at the royals through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. Janetti took to Instagram to announce the deal, posting: “George is pleased.”

Rashad, the daughter of former “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad and former NFL wide receiver turned sportscaster Ahmad Rashād, is also currently seen in the hit Showtime drama that goes inside Wall Street, “Billions.” She plays a savvy and hungry assistant district attorney on the trail of financial malfeasance.

Coincidentally, Markle recently signed on to provide her voice for an untitled Disney project in return for a donation to the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

Also in the cast of “The Prince” are Orlando Bloom of “Lord of the Rings” fame, who provides the voice of Prince Harry; Alan Cumming, recently seen in “The Good Wife,” steps in as George’s butler Owen; and Tom Hollander, who has provided several voices for “Family Guy” and “American Dad” and co-starred in the BBC cult comedy classic “The Thick of It,” which was the inspiration for HBO’s award-winning comedy “Veep.”

News of the series from AT&T's Warner Media and produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television comes in the wake of the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing they’ll be “stepping back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family and were leaving England for North America.

