Varney: Media has surrendered to 'wokeism'

FOX Business host Stuart Varney slammed the media during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." for surrendering to their "woke" employees and good judgment to "Trump hatred."

STUART VARNEY: It’s the media's job to inform, tell us what's going on and support free speech with varied opinion.

So how come, in recent years, the media has failed to inform and failed on free speech?

I think there are two reasons: The media surrendered to their ‘woke’ employees, and they surrendered good judgment to Trump hatred.

In 2020, before the election, young, ‘woke’ staffers at The New York Times took to the streets. They didn't like an opinion piece by conservative Sen. Tom Cotton.

Management caved: James Bennett, the opinion editor who okayed Cotton's piece, had to resign. Woke-ism won. The free expression of opinion, lost.

Just this week, unrest is reported at CBS News. Management has hired former budget director Mick Mulvaney as a commentator. What's the problem? He used to work for Trump!

And that’s the other aspect to the media's failure. They can't get over their hatred of Trump.

During his presidency, they abandoned objectivity. They actually abandoned the news. They would not touch Hunter Biden, and his laptop and evidence of influence peddling involving his father, the vice president. They suppressed the story! They knew it would have been bad news for the Biden candidacy, and they really wanted Biden to win.

Look where we are now: The media got its desired outcome. Biden won. He has reversed Trump’s policies, and we've gone from one crisis to another.

We're all paying the price of surrender to wokeism and endless Trump hatred.