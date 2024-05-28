Major grocery chain won't allow large bags at DC stores to combat theft

Grocery chain Giant has announced a ban on large bags in all of its Washington, D.C., stores as part of an effort to crack down on crime.

The grocery store has been plagued by shoplifting, costing the company millions of dollars a year, according to a statement by Giant issued to Fox News Digital. As of May 23, customers cannot bring suitcases, duffel bags, or bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6" while shopping in certain stores.

The grocery chain said the new policy went into effect at select stores experiencing high shrink to address "unprecedented levels of product theft" that have "become unsustainable for our business," NBC 4 Washington reported.

"The retail theft we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects everyone," the statement said. "It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm’s way."

"We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously," the statement added. "The tactics we deploy are only one of the solutions to our problem."

Giant's anti-theft measures include hiring more guards, reducing store hours and locking down some items, NBC 4 Washington reported. But, the announcement of the move angered customers on Memorial Day weekend.

One mother said she was turned away while carrying her baby bag.

"They looked at me and told me I could not bring my baby bag. Think about it, it’s a baby bag," she told NBC 4 Washington. "I have a child. Why am I not allowed to bring a baby bag in there? Because of the people that steal."

"You’re being treated inhuman. You shouldn’t treat people like that," customer Sharon Wingate said.

But, some customers told the outlet they were still able to use large bags without issue.

"I really didn’t have anybody mention it to me at all. And I actually did walk past a couple of security people, so they might’ve mentioned it but they didn’t," customer Brett Abrams said.

All Washington D.C. stores will be impacted by the change and some outside that area.

The Giant chain implementing the policy is also known as Giant-Landover, to distinguish it from its sister supermarket chain The Giant Company.