Lori Loughlin & husband back in court over choice of lawyer

Actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli were back in a Boston courtroom on Tuesday to deal with legal representation issues concerning their now infamous "Varsity Blues" college admissions bribery scandal involving their daughters, Olivia and Isabella.

"Loughlin and her husband have told the judge they do understand the risks of dual representation and they do want to keep their same attorneys," reports Justin Dougherty with local Boston outlet WHDH. "There was no decision from the judge today. Essentially Loughlin and her husband just had to say they're ok with the possible conflict of interest," explained Doughtery via Twitter about the events in the Boston Federal courtroom.

It was discovered that the law firm that Loughlin and Giannulli are using, recently represented an alleged victim in the case at the University of Southern California, which prosecutors felt could pose a possible conflict of interest in the high-profile case.

The crux of the "Varsity Blues" scandal -- named that by the FBI agents investigating the case -- are charges that Loughlin's family organized a $500,000 bribe to college officials for her daughters to qualify as athletes on the USC crew team despite having never put an oar in the water.

As a result of the scandal and pending trial, Loughlin has since been fired from her role on Hallmark's wholesome "When Calls The Heart," while daughter Olivia has been dropped by her sponsors and employers at Sephora and TRESemme. Loughin's rep's had, "no information on this to share," when contacted regarding today's court appearance.