ECONOMY
Published

Goya Foods CEO accuses Biden-Harris policies of 'driving' people into 'poverty': 'From bad to worse'

CEO Bob Unanue cited the Biden-Harris administration's 'war on fossil fuels' and global weakness for the dismal economic outlook

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue compares the Trump and Biden-Harris economies and talks about receiving the 2024 HOPE Award from the 'Hope Through Education' nonprofit.

Goya Foods CEO slams Biden-Harris administration's record: 'Driving us into poverty'

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue compares the Trump and Biden-Harris economies and talks about receiving the 2024 HOPE Award from the 'Hope Through Education' nonprofit.

Americans have a choice between poverty and prosperity this November, and the candidates synonymous with each option is obvious, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue argued on Sunday.

"You have two records that are very clear that Donald Trump had prosperity. And, the Harris-Biden administration gave us inflation and basically poverty. They're driving us into poverty. Poverty is slavery," he told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

He continued, "They [the Biden-Harris administration] started off by declaring war on fossil fuels — the Green New Deal, a weakness around the planet, which drove war in Ukraine, which was a very productive agricultural country. And Russia and Ukraine, with 50% of the world's fertilizer, which tripled the cost of fertilizer… We've just gone from bad to worse."

"The record is very clear. I just don't know how they can spin it, that we're better off than we were before."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden points to Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the overflow room after they spoke at Prince Georges Community College in Largo, Maryland, on August 15, 2024. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Unanue's remarks came after GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump hammered the Biden-Harris administration's record on the economy on the heels of a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

"Harris cast the tie-breaking votes that caused the worst inflation in American history, costing a typical family $28,000. Think of that," Trump said to the crowd during a Wisconsin rally on Saturday.

"Yesterday, it was announced that we lost 438,000 full-time jobs in August. We lost almost half a million jobs…"

At the same time, commentators, investors and media personalities alike continue to voice concerns about some of Vice President Harris' proposed economic agenda, including her floated plan to institute a "federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries" as president in an attempt to stop "big corporations" from taking advantage of consumers. 

Bob Unanue

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue criticized the Biden-Harris administration's economic policies on Sunday. (Fox & Friends Weekend / Fox News)

Unanue elaborated on the nation's current economic trajectory on Sunday, highlighting his own concerns that non-citizens are faring better than legal residents.

"I've worked 50 years. I'm 70 years old. The average Social Security check is $1,200. Illegals coming into this country received nearly $4,000 in benefits," he said.

"We need to get up every day with purpose. God, family, work… are very important. Why educate ourselves to produce, to make a difference when the government says, 'Hey, just stay in your bunker, don't get up. We're going to take care of you.' There's no reason to use this beautiful mind and body that the Lord has given us to produce and to work," he continued.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.