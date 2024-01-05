LARRY KUDLOW: Who does Biden think he's kidding?

How do you give a speech on the principles of democracy when you're doing all you can to keep your primary opponent Donald Trump off the ballot -- as in Colorado and Maine -- and instruct your Justice Department to throw him in jail for 700 years? Who does Biden think he's kidding? People see right through it.

That ain't democracy, and nothing like this has ever happened before in American history. As the eminent constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley put it, "Removing Trump from ballots is unfounded and dangerous." As the whole world knows, drumming up some phony insurrection ballot disqualifier is the most transparent form of political interference from the Biden White House.

Unfortunately, as Mr. Turley noted, any number of Democratic officeholders have been trying to adopt President Biden's undemocratic tactics. It won't work. Indeed, it's undoubtedly helping Mr. Trump, but Joe Biden won't stop with his Republican opponent.

He doesn't want any competition in the Democratic Party, either. Hat tip to Wall Street Journal's James Freeman for reminding us that Biden's unconstitutional efforts to keep Trump off the ballot is not all. Biden also managed to cancel the Florida Democratic primary rather than face competition from other Democrats.

Mr. Freeman notes Biden loyalists have eliminated a competitive primary in North Carolina as well. Plus, Democrats have done everything they can to keep Democrat Congressman Dean Phillips off the primary ballot wherever possible.

So, let me get this right: Mr. Biden doesn't want Republican Trump to run against him and won't let any Democrat run against him. Kind of like the "Fearless Leader" cartoon character. What you've got here is, according to Congressman Phillips, "the destruction of democracy by the people entrusted with protecting it."

Then, there's the Biden two-tiered justice system , their attempt to stifle free speech, their law-breaking on the southern border, cancelling student loans and their attempts at censorship of anybody who disagrees with left-wing woke diversity, equity and inclusion.

Trust me, the spirit of the great father of our country, George Washington, at Valley Forge would be turning over in its grave. That is, if spirits could turn over.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the January 5, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."