LARRY KUDLOW: What is behind the mysterious New Jersey drones?

Are the drones here to save us from Phil Murphy's big government socialism in New Jersey? That's the subject of the riff. There's a nutty story making the rounds this Christmas season, but it's so nutty that people are now taking it very seriously and getting worried about it as they should. All of a sudden, it's become the hottest story of the day.

It's about a bunch of mysterious drones flying over the state of New Jersey. New Jersey Military Research Center has recorded eleven confirmed sightings overhead since November 13, and another seven reports could either not be confirmed or turned out to be airplanes.

Now, according to the mayor of Pequannock, New Jersey, who just attended a briefing with state police and state homeland security just minutes before this broadcast began, the Coast Guard has witnessed 50 drones following their ships off the coast, and there were up to 180 total drone sightings two nights ago.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the drones flying over New Jersey were not foreign. That in and of itself has caused everyone to think that they must be foreign. In fairness, though, to Ms. Jean-Pierre, she is being backed up by the Defense Department, which is saying they are not coming from a foreign entity or adversary. President Biden apparently was made aware of this situation, which is very reassuring. Right.

Well, New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew says the drones are coming from Iran, but the Pentagon has denied this. Now, remember, this does happen to be the same Pentagon that also claimed the Chinese spy balloon last year did not pose a significant intelligence threat and strongly advised President Biden against shooting it down, but, if you recall, the Pentagon kept repeating this fiction as the Chinese spy balloon flew over Montana, and then flew over the Dakotas, and all of our nuclear missile silos. Then it kept flying across the country until the Pentagon finally shot it down just off the coast of South Carolina.

Therefore, their denials about the harmlessness of the latest New Jersey drone episode are not really very reassuring. So, we await further news. In the meantime, this is a Christmas season story after all. So maybe all of these New Jersey drones are actually angels sent by God, who is trying to heal the Garden State and save its inhabitants from all of the far-left woke wrongs inflicted on the citizenry by Governor Phil Murphy.

Maybe it's a higher power trying to save New Jersey inhabitants from the evils of Mr. Murphy's big government socialism. Now, you can laugh at this, but, after all, angels did appear during Christmas many times ago and they did herald the savior of the world.

You can laugh at this interpretation all you want, but I think it's a better theory than what we're getting from the Pentagon or the White House or Homeland Security officials or Karine Jean-Pierre. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Dec. 11 22, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."