LARRY KUDLOW: In these Washington scandals, it's always the cover-up that kills you

As we've reported so many times in the past two years, President Joe Biden seems incapable of telling the truth on the catastrophic Afghanistan pullout, on inflation, on the open borders-immigration disaster, on spending and borrowing, on the Trump tax cuts, on Trump's Operation Warp Speed success and now — his latest—on his deepening scandal over classified documents.

You've heard this before, but listen and weep again.

BIDEN: I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regretss. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing, there’s no there, there..."

This past weekend, the FBI finally did their job and thoroughly searched Biden's Wilmington residence and uncovered six additional batches of classified docs.

All along the way, Mr. Biden keeps telling people how seriously he takes classified documents, but what we've learned is he and his top advisers have engaged in a massive cover-up.

The New York Times, of all places, blew the whistle last week in an article entitled: "68 Days of Silence: Why the White House Stayed Mum on Classified Documents."

Well, good for the Times. 68 days of silence from initial discovery last November 2 before the midterm elections, all the way until a January 9 leak reported by CBS. The president and his inner circle did the best they could to withhold all information.

Merrick Garland's Justice Department was involved, along with White House counsel, personal lawyers and of course chief of staff Ron Klain. It's quite a coincidence, isn't it, that Mr. Klain is leaving the White House just after the last batch of classified docs has been discovered?

GOV. SUNUNU SLAMS BIDEN OVER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS MESS: 'DISORGANIZED SLOB' WHO'S NOT LEADING BY EXAMPLE

In these Washington scandals, it's always the cover-up that kills you. On the Sunday news shows yesterday, Republican House member Mike Turner, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, called Biden a "serial, classified document hoarder" and went on to say that the DOJ's treatment of the situation "looks more like a cover-up than an investigation" and Mr. Turner then went on to ask who Biden showed the documents to.

I mean, if you bring them home, I guess you're going to show them to somebody and Turner speculated that it could be connected to the Biden family business.

After all, one of the homebodies in Wilmington was a chap named Hunter Biden, who takes up a lot of space because he carries around plenty of baggage.

By the way, we'd all like to know what's in all these documents, but we may never know if the Special Counsel covers it up and the next leg of the classified docs discovery search should be this so-called "Biden School of Public Policy and Administration." (Try to keep a straight face on this one, folks. )

Some people think there's 1,850 document boxes there, plus electronic records. It could be the most target-rich classified docs home yet. By the way, speaking of all these Biden policy centers, when will the University of Pennsylvania come clean about all the Chinese money that came pouring in after Mr. Biden retired from the vice presidency and aligned himself with Penn?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, who will be here in a moment, calls the Biden story "grossly negligent." Washington lawyer Jonathan Turley thinks Biden's defense of "inadvertent" mishandling is now off the table, but this is an old problem for Mr. Biden.

Not only do these classified docs go back to his Senate days 15 years ago, but he's a guy who was afflicted with a serious disease of never being able to tell the truth and in the Washington DC swamp, it's the cover-up that always kills you.