LARRY KUDLOW: Trump's victory is a historic celebration

The Trump victory dance shows no sign of letting up and that's the subject of the riff. One of the most remarkable parts of Donald Trump's landslide victory is that eleven days later his victory lap continues, in what must be a historic celebration.

Mr. Trump himself continues what is now known as the "Trump dance" – here he is boogying at the Mar-a-Lago AFPI gala this past Thursday night – check it out. We've seen this Trump dance before – and he did it again Saturday night at his hero's welcome at the Madison Square Garden, for the UFC championship fight, where it was pure bedlam as he got a continuous standing ovation, as he and his entourage came into the arena – take a listen!

Then, you see him embracing Joe Rogan, whose 35 million listeners and viewers contributed to Mr. Trump's victory. Also, please notice boxing champ Jon Jones also doing the Trump dance, and giving the president-elect his championship belt. Oh, and now, NFL players are doing the Trump dance in the end zone – wow.

FED'S FAVORED INFLATION GAUGE SHOWED PRICE GROWTH CONTINUED TO SLOW IN SEPTEMBER

The country is in a joyous mood. Voters want Trump to succeed. They yearn for a new golden age. Mr. Trump is not the first president elect to have a victory celebration – but I think he's the first to go eleven days, and still counting.

I think he's the first to have football players do a presidential dance in his honor in the end zone. Let's focus in for a moment on the UFC boxing championship at MSG. This was a hero's welcome by and large by young people.

In today's Wall Street Journal, Patrick Ruffini talks about the young leaving the Democratic Party and going to Mr. Trump's new Republican Party. In 2008, President Obama won the 18-29 year olds by 34 points. Those same voters – who are now roughly 30-44 years old – went for Kamala Harris by only 3 points. Among today's 18-29 year olds, Ms. Harris had only a 4-point edge.

The numbers change, but the Trump working-class landslide included Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, unions, as well as the young – moving from Democrat Kamala to Republican Trump.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They all want economic growth, a closed border, and an America they can be proud of. Ruffini calls the new Trump coalition "aspirational." I completely agree and, during this eleven-day Trump victory lap, he has managed to appoint 28 Cabinet and other senior positions to staff his administration.

As Newt Gingrich writes, this is the most reform-oriented Cabinet in history. Promises made, promises kept. Success is the best way to end the divisions and unify the country. A new golden age. You don't get a nationally joyous victory celebration like Mr. Trump 's – unless the country is truly rooting for you. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Nov. 18, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."