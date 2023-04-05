LARRY KUDLOW: Trump won't let the US surrender to political forces that hate freedom and democracy

Well, the far-left Democrats and progressives tried to destroy Donald Trump yesterday. They failed. They put America through the wringer, embarrassing us in front of the rest of the world and, yes, the first time a former president has been indicted is a very unhappy episode, but just about everybody in the world paying any attention to this story knows that indicting Donald Trump was all about politics, progressive left-wing radical politics and had virtually nothing to do with the law.

The indictment from Alvin Bragg was pathetic. Almost everybody on either side of the aisle is criticizing Alvin Bragg, who, as we know, was just out to get Trump, but I believe Mr. Trump stood tall, showed restraint, abided by the law incidentally and is ready to fight back against the dark forces trying to destroy America.

That's what his speech at Mar-a-Lago last night was really all about. The former president is not going to let the country surrender to political forces that basically hate freedom and democracy. He's a fighter. He'll never surrender.

In fact, there's no one in public life anybody can remember who is a fighter like Donald Trump. His speech was masterful and he was no longer dwelling on the grievances of the 2020 election. He's moved on because the future fight is far more important. Here's just one section of Trump's superb speech:

DONALD TRUMP: "We are a nation in decline and now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can't let that happen. With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again."

Those are stirring words. Those are the words of a man who will not surrender, who will not accept the attempted left-wing takeover of our entire legal and judicial system.

America has always been a nation of laws. America has always prided itself that it abides by the rule of law. In economics, America has always distinguished itself by observing private property rights and hence the rule of law in all our transactions.

Private property rights go all the way back to the founding of the country. Throughout the rest of the world, in most cases, the government has the property right, not the private business, land owner, farmer, financier, or entrepreneur.

This is why we have traditionally had the greatest economy in history. It's call "free market capitalism" and its foundation is the rule of law, not the politicization of the law, but the constitutional rule of law. Now, that brings me to a second point regarding Mr. Trump 's superb speech last night and that's some tough words on the economy:

DONALD TRUMP: "With all we did, with all we did on energy, with all we did on the military, or taxes, biggest tax cuts in history, the biggest regulation cuts in history. Right now, the USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing, inflation is out of control. Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard. Then our, give up on energy independence, and even energy dominance."

Here, Mr. Trump is raising all kinds of economic red flags about the decline of our economy and its currency as President Biden works to reverse the successful Trump economic policies and, as you know, Mr. Biden is incapable of telling the truth about the economy, nor is his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Biden is driving us into an economic ditch with his progressive embrace of Modern Monetary Theory: spend, borrow, deficits, debt, money printing, regulating, redistributing. Just go on your merry way, there will never be inflation or other negative consequences.

Oops! It all backfired. That's what Mr. Trump is talking about and just like his fight to preserve democracy and the rule of law, he showed last night that he intends to fight to restore economic growth and prosperity.

This is where I usually say: Save America, but this is where I'm also going to say: let's make America great again... again.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Aprill 4, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."