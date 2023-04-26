LARRY KUDLOW: It's time to retire team Biden-Harris

Roughly 24 hours after Joe Biden 's un-scintillating video announcement for his re-election, he spoke again briefly today about the subject. After taking a few jabs at former President Trump as a "danger to democracy" — by the way, Mr. Biden seemed to forget to mention his numerous family members' LLCs funded by Chinese and Ukrainian investors and who knows who else, and I guess he forgot his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his dirty tricks back in the 2020 election with the intel gang of 51... but I digress — President Biden did bring up the subject of his age today, which is going to be an issue in the presidential election. Here's what he said:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: With regard to age, I can't even say, I guess, how old I am. I can't even say the number. It doesn’t register with me, but the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, they're going to see the race and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run and I feel good.

Now, I am glad Mr. Biden feels "good" and I hope that feeling continues, but in fairness, there are a number of experts watching his behavior who believe he will not be capable of serving out a second term. Now, I wish no personal ill. Period. Full stop. Just saying, there's a lot of skepticism about Mr. Biden's staying power.

So, I think it's important that the Republican candidate, whoever that may be, focus much more than would usually be the case on President Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris , his running-mate, who would take over as president in the event something happened. Some people have gone as far as suggesting the GOP run against her rather than Biden.

I don't agree with that, but I do believe she should be re-introduced to the public, because she may in fact become the commander-in-chief. Now, her term as vice president has, to say the least, been rather undistinguished.

She was appointed border czar and she was also put in charge of getting a universal mail-in voting rights bill passed in the Senate, among other assignments. I think it's fair to say these projects did not end successfully for her. In fact, we put together a small montage of VP Harris' greatest hits:

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: So, I think it's very important for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present.

MARCH 22, THE WHITE HOUSE: So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been.

MARCH 21, 2022, SUNSET, LA: The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time.

JAN. 13, 2022, NBC: It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day.

HARRIS ON THE BORDER: JUNE 8, 2021, NBC: At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So, this whole thing about the border — w,e’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.

LESTER HOLT: You haven’t been to the border.

HARRIS: And I haven’t been to Europe.

Apparently, Ms. Harris, who hasn't been to the border or Europe, is an expert on time or, shall I say, the passage of time. It's also worth noting that in her brief career as a U.S. senator, non-partisan trackers scored her as having the most far-left voting record in the Senate. She served as a freshman senator from California and in her fourth year was nominated as vice president. Some of her legislative efforts included nationalizing health care in support of Medicare for all. She proposed a 4% higher payroll tax for anybody earning $100,000 or more in order to pay for nationalized medicine.

She wanted to reverse all of President Trump's tax cuts. She proposed a carbon tax and also supported some kind of 100% tax on drug company profits. Also noteworthy, her campaign promoted a "bail fund" for rioters burning down some of the largest cities across our country in the summer of 2020.

We will be speaking with Sen. Ted Cruz in just a few moments about illuminating Kamala Harris' record and its unusual importance in the coming campaign. One more note concerning Mr. Biden's re-election video and its political impact.

I notice that virtually all the conventional wisdom argues how smart Biden is because he's setting up a race with Donald Trump and that the whole thrust of his video was not about his accomplishments, but using the same Trump attack-mode arguments that he used back in 2020 and also the midterms last year in 2022, and the conventional wisdom — even among conservative editorialists — is that absolutely, Trump will be the easiest candidate for Biden to defeat.

Some recent polls don't agree with this conventional wisdom, such as the well regarded Harvard/Harris poll, which has Mr. Trump beating Biden by 5 points, 45–40. YouGov has Trump beating Biden by a point, 44–43. Emerson has Trump beating Biden 46–42. So, at a minimum, I would say a Biden-Trump race is a push, even up. Maybe even a slight edge to Mr. Trump, and by the by, voters are well aware of Mr. Trump's, shall we say, "judicial activities." More than likely, nothing will surprise them, but also, voters are aware of Mr. Trump's prior record of accomplishment as president in terms of a strong economy, affordable gasoline prices, protecting the border, the Abraham Accords and many other successful policy issues that conventional wisdom types never seem to talk about.

Oh and, by the way, isn't the conventional wisdom almost always wrong? Save America. Retire Biden-Harris.

