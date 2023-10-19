LARRY KUDLOW: There is no Hamas without Iran

All eyes on President Joe Biden tonight, as he addresses the nation regarding the Israeli war , but the president will also speak on Ukraine, and possibly roam around the world, because there are so many hot spots now.

The Russia-Ukraine war. The Israeli war against Hamas , Hezbollah, and Iran. A potential China conflict with Taiwan and a still completely open border with Mexico. Let us not forget that. I am going to continue to praise Mr. Biden's thus-far unequivocal support for Israel, including the so-called Iron Dome Israeli defense system. Biden deserves credit here, but I am not going to give him credit for forcing Israel to accept $100 million of so-called "humanitarian aid" because in Gaza, humanitarian aid is Hamas aid.

Even worse, it's U.S. taxpayer-funded Hamas aid. Hamas cares not one whit about civilian Palestinians. The terrorists will take food, fuel, munitions and whatever else for their own purposes. If the IDF were running that operation, I would think differently, but they won't. The IDF will bomb Hamas when they see the terrorists pilfering the aid, but that's a tough story, isn't it?

Nor do I give President Biden credit for re-upping Iranian ballistic missile sanctions, even though he and Blinken claim now to be monitoring Russia, China, and – hang on a minute – Venezuela. Back on that last one in just a moment. The point is, re-upping the U.N.'s restrictions or even "snapping back" has no real meaning, because the Bidens, following on the heels of the Obamas, never enforced the sanctions in the first place.

US PLAYING A 'VERY DANGEROUS GAME' WHILE ISRAEL IS AT WAR, BEAR TRAPS REPORT CREATOR WARNS

You cannot appease Iran. You cannot integrate Iran into civilized Middle Eastern life, because the Iranian government is made up of cutthroat terrorists who sponsor, finance and plan terrorism throughout the region and the rest of the world.

There is no Hamas without Iran. There is no Hezbollah without Iran. Donald Trump bankrupted Iran and you didn't hear a peep out of them. Joe Biden has refinanced Iran and now the Middle East is blown up again. Relative peace and prosperity during the Trump years have been replaced by mass warfare now under Biden.

It's a pity. It's a shame. Here's Biden defending Israel, which is super good, but still in denial over the role of Iran, which is super bad. How is this going to turn out? I honestly do not know. I have faith in the IDF. That's my trump card, but in our American hemisphere, our backyard, the Bidens are loosening sanctions on Venezuela.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is incredible. It's a communist government. It's backed by Cuban military and secret service. Its ruler Maduro says he's going to have free elections. That is utter nonsense. It is total B.S. How can the Bidens be taken in by such a phony promise? It’s a ruse. In particular, the Bidens are loosening restrictions on oil and gas. Really? Here we go again. Turning to a socialist dictator for a few more barrels of oil to make up for Biden’s domestic war against fossil fuels.

Absolutely, off the charts, incredible. Finally, everybody expects Biden to announce $100 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel and the southern border. At this point, nobody really knows how that package is going to be partitioned. The world has turned topsy-turvy under Joe Biden. His weakness is breeding even more weakness around the globe. He will try a patch-work fix, is my guess. Doubtful that it will succeed. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the October 19, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."

