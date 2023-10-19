Lawmaker’s son escapes Israel, warning he isn’t sure ‘what tomorrow looks like’

It started with sirens, and then a big "boom."

While studying at American Christian University in Jerusalem, the son of Republican Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga described the moment he and his colleagues were forced to evacuate Israel under tense circumstances.

"I felt very safe at the school. They did a great job, but the problem was I felt safe today, but I wasn't sure what tomorrow looked like… that, if things turned south, how was I getting out?" Adrian Huizenga said on "The Bottom Line" Wednesday evening.

Adrian was able to work with Rep. Cory Mills’, R-Fla., team to secure a flight back to the United States with bated breath. As of Wednesday, Mills has reportedly brought home nearly 100 Americans in Israel amid the conflict.

Mills, who served in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division, told "America Reports" last week that he cannot share specifics of his mission or location due to operational concerns and constraints but added that his work is not over in rescuing his compatriots from harm's way.

Some Americans had found themselves stuck in areas that now lack a "permissible environment" for full escape, Mills said, adding that he previously helped evacuate U.S. citizens and eligible individuals from Afghanistan during President Biden's chaotic August 2021 withdrawal.

"I went in and was very thankful to be able to get – for the second time, by the way I'll just add – helping the Biden administration, who has failed to do their job," Mills said.

"It's a tragedy that has happened and that war that is going on," Adrian reflected from home. "One of the things I've seen is the resilience and [that] we're not going to let these terrorists win. So we're going to keep studying, and we're going to keep going with our regular lives as much as we can and help those who need it, which, it's very admirable to see that around."

Adrian’s father, Rep. Huizenga, applauded the "important work" done by fellow lawmakers and nonprofit organizations to serve constituents during a volatile time.

"When we have constituents that are overseas, and whether it's an earthquake or something [like] a typhoon hitting, or the tsunami a number of years ago, or what happened in Afghanistan and Ukraine and now in Israel, we get involved in that. It became very personal when it was my own son," Rep. Huizenga said.

The congressman claimed his son had first filled out the State Department’s intake form for Americans stuck in Israel, but Adrian didn’t receive a call from their office until he "literally was sitting on our couch in Michigan, debriefing" them about his evacuation.

"So, [a] little late, guys," the lawmaker criticized. "And guess what? I had my last constituent, that we're aware of, that is trying to get out of Israel, got out today, but not with the help of the State Department. They got out on a commercial flight themselves."

"It just seems to me, in this era, we should be able to do better customer service for U.S. citizens that are around the world and need our help immediately," Rep. Huizenga continued.

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson told FOX News Digital in a statement that it has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.

"Since October 7, we have been in contact with thousands of U.S. citizens seeking a range of U.S. government assistance or information via our online form or via phone. Our teams have been communicating 24/7 with U.S. citizens and providing them assistance," the spokesperson said. "The situation in Israel is still unpredictable; mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning. Please continue to follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials."

FOX News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.