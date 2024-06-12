LARRY KUDLOW: The Republican Party has an opportunity to change the direction of this great country

Mr. Trump goes to Washington. That's the subject of "The Riff." Republican standard-bearer Donald Trump goes to Washington tomorrow to meet with the House and Senate Republican conferences. He will also meet with the Business Roundtable CEOs.

Here's a thought for Mr. Trump: Success is the best revenge and a strong economic agenda with lower energy costs, supply-side tax cuts, and a rolling back of Biden's regulations should produce a healthy and prosperous economy , with opportunities for all working folks of all colors and all religions.

In other words, unity. Just a thought, but I have a sense that Mr. Trump is going to go there. Don't look for detailed blueprints, look for big-picture themes. Like: We can't have a country with an open border, or we should be putting our foot down and enforcing sanctions against Iran, or we should be giving Israel our whole-hearted support to clean out Hamas as fast as possible, or we can't let countries like China take advantage of the United States with unfair trading practices that decimate our middle class. In particular, our middle-class working folks in the industrial states.

HOW IT STARTED... HOW IT'S GOING: COST OF LIVING STILL WAY UP COMPARED TO PRE-BIDEN NORM

The New York Times writes this long piece about how Trump policies are going to cause higher inflation. But wait a minute, these are basically just the same policies he had in his first term, when there was virtually no inflation.

So, how can the same policies in his second term cause higher inflation ? Only the newsroom of the New York Times can come up with that paradigm. Dumb. The Republican Party has an opportunity to change the direction of this great country of ours.

Folks don’t want big government socialism. Folks don’t want huge tax hikes. Folks don't want rapidly rising prices. Folks don't want electric vehicles jammed down their throats. Folks don't want Venezuelan crime gangs coming across the border illegally and flooding our cities. Folks don't want ESG and DEI. Folks don't want America embarrassed overseas in places like Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Folks do want a chance to be law-abiding citizens, with strong family units, the right to worship on the weekends without being harassed, the right to have their kids educated properly in school rather than all this woke insanity. Folks want traditional values. They want a rising economic tide that lifts all boats, that provides new opportunities to climb the ladder of success.

Oh yes, a lot of folks working in the gig economy would love to have tax-free tips from their grateful customers. Look for Mr. Trump to make a lot of these points when he visits his Republican Party brethren on Capitol Hill tomorrow. Success breeds unity. Now, there's a fine message.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the June 12, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."