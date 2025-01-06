LARRY KUDLOW: Let's get the middle-class blue-collar boom working right away

One big, beautiful bill and that's the subject of the riff. A big moment in history today, and perhaps two big moments. First certainly, Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, carrying the popular vote and all of the swing states. Mr. Trump created a working-class coalition: Hispanic Americans, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Muslim Americans, young people, union members, women.

It's a coalition that may well change the face of American politics for at least a generation – as Mr. Trump has turned the GOP into the party of working folks, and he will promote "America First" policies, be they lower taxes, reciprocal fair trade tariffs, border closing, unleashing energy, minimizing red tape business regulations, and to bring in the DOGE brothers, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who will weaken the overextended power of the unelected federal bureaucracy, as well as chopping down the federal budget .

"America First" extends overseas to restore American authority, respect with "peace through strength" and a clear focus on direct American interests. All this to help the middle-class, reignite a blue-collar boom, restore our historic Judeo-Christian culture, traditional values, and, of course, restore public safety for families, kids, schools, businesses, and cities.

US STEEL CEO: GOVERNMENT FAILED OUR COUNTRY AFTER NIPPON STEEL DEAL AXED

Noteworthy – in the modern era, only four vice presidents presiding over the election certification have had the great pleasure of announcing their own defeat: Nixon, Gore, Pence and now Harris, but there's a big second thought on this day.

President Trump has announced his support for one big powerful bill in order to fulfill his election mandate and hit the ground running. Here's how he put it in his Truth Social post: "Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful bill that will bring our country back and make it greater than ever before. We must secure our border, unleash American energy, and renew the Trump tax cuts, which were the largest in history, but we will make it even better."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As you know, I have been unsparing in my advocacy of a one budget reconciliation bill to include tax cuts, border security, energy deregulation, and strengthening defense. Night after night, guest after guest, Senators, House members and other luminaries have heard me relentlessly promote one big, beautiful bill.

Let's get the middle-class blue-collar boom working right away. Bundle it up in one big, beautiful package. Inspire confidence that promises made will be promises kept. Of course, awareness of the razor-thin Republican House majority, which in recent weeks shows with almost certainty that one bite out of the fiscal apple will be all the new administration can expect. Things are looking bigger, better and brighter for a new golden era that will make America great again. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Jan. 6, 2025, edition of "Kudlow."