LARRY KUDLOW: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are completely incapable of telling the truth

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are completely incapable of telling the truth, and you can bet that Donald Trump will exploit this in tomorrow night's presidential debate hosted by ABC News.

Not only do their constant untruths damage them with American voters, these untruths reflect enormous character flaws. It is interesting that National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry and former House member Tulsi Gabbard have both written important essays on why Kamala Harris' constant flip-flops represent an enormous character flaw that should disqualify her from becoming president and commander-in-chief.

The laundry list of untruths and flip-flops is too long to chronicle here, but there's a couple that stand out. Begin with Afghanistan, a foreign policy catastrophe that in many respects was the beginning of the end of Joe Biden's presidency. On August 31, 2021, Mr. Biden referred to his administration's cut and run from Afghanistan as an "extraordinary success."

CONSUMERS SEE INFLATION EASING, ANXIOUS ABOUT JOB MARKET, PERSONAL DEBT: NY FED SURVEY

As almost anyone could see, it was a major catastrophe, but just recently a comprehensive report from the House Foreign Affairs Committee's more than two-year investigation, showed that Biden was hell-bent on leaving Afghanistan and ignored the military's advice. Bear in mind, Kamala has always bragged that she was the last person in the room with Biden, and she has always echoed his phony claim that the operation was a success.

We know it was a failure. We know the Biden-Harris administration constantly lied to and misled the American public, and now we have learned some additional details. Nearly every U.S. military official advised against the Afghan exit: the secretary of defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the office of the director of National Intelligence, commander of U.S. Central Command, along with strenuous objections from NATO allies, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris insisted on making one of the greatest foreign policy blunders in American history and then lied about it.

By the way, the Trump administration entered into a Doha agreement with the Afghan government and insisted that the Taliban cut all ties with al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist groups, but Biden-Harris ignored these details and one more untruth. During his recent debate with Donald Trump in June, Biden insisted nobody was killed and then made this sweepingly false statement: "Truth is, I'm the only president this century that doesn't have any—this, this decade—that don't have any troops dying anywhere in the world." Ignoring the 13 U.S. Service members killed in Abbey Gate (11 Marines, 1 Navy corpsman and 1 soldier).

The Afghanistan retreat led to a cascading decline in American strength that connects the dots from catastrophe in Afghanistan to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, to the Iran-Hamas massacre and subsequent war against Israel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Appeasement led to appeasement. American strength, respect and deterrence – out the window. Other examples of character flaw untruths – to name just a few more, Kamala is trying to persuade us that she favors a wall to protect our southern border, but a recent CNN report showed that at least 50 times in the past, Kamala has opposed the wall.

Of course, the same could be said for her fracking ban, her Bernie Sanders nationalizing healthcare, all of her tax hike promises or even stealing Donald Trump's idea for tax-free tips. She and her advisers think they're moving toward the political center. The rest of American voters think her flip-flops are just untruths that are part of her major character flaws that disqualify her to be commander-in-chief at a time when America needs both honesty and strength at the helm.

Even Joe Biden lying about inheriting 9% inflation, or a deep recession , or creating 16 million jobs – lies that have all been corrected in recent weeks, but lasted nearly 3 and a half years and were supported by loyal running mate Kamala Harris. Instead of blatant untruths, flip-flops and character weaknesses, this is a time for truth. Ms. Harris and her team think they're being very clever, but politics in today's information age leaves no stone unturned. It will never work. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Sept. 9, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."