LARRY KUDLOW: It's no surprise that President Biden lied to us about pardoning his son Hunter

Now more than ever, we need Kash Patel to clean out these FBI stables of corruption and that's the subject of the riff. It's no surprise that Joe Biden lied to us about pardoning his son Hunter – because Biden has lied throughout his presidency on COVID, inflation , budget deficits, Afghanistan, the border crisis, Trump's tax cuts, and the Hunter Biden laptop. Here he goes again on his way out the door, with a particularly mendacious lie about a breathtakingly large-scoped pardon for son Hunter, but here's the key point as I see it…

The incredibly broad scale of his pardon, from 2014 through 2024, is tantamount to an admission of guilt by Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to all the influence peddling that financed the Biden family crime syndicate and the fact that the Biden Justice Department tried its hardest to defend Hunter.

The fact that the Biden Justice Department tried to put Donald Trump in jail for 750 years, with their weaponized lawfare attack that never had any merit at all. All of this shows why it is essential to clean up the Justice Department and the FBI. Now, bring on stage Kash Patel, who President Trump is nominating for FBI Director.

Patel is Mr. Cleanup. He is a brilliant guy with vast experience in law, national security and fighting crime. He will come into the FBI not to take revenge, or wage a new weaponization, but instead to cleanse the agency, to clear out all the deadwood because, right now, the FBI is caught in the throes of its greatest corruption period since J. Edgar Hoover and this must stop. It must be ended. President Trump knows this and Kash Patel is exactly the guy to do it. Take a listen to this tape from our show two weeks ago:

KASH PATEL: "The worst weapon we have in government is a two-tier system of justice that's been weaponized, and I think it's time that Donald Trump came in there with a sweeping mandate that the American public gave him to return a singular system of constitutional justice. Here's the thing. There is no revenge list. If Donald Trump is successful, he will make these institutions – the FBI, DOJ, D.O.D., successful forever."

Kash Patel famously uncovered the "Russia, Russia, Russia" hoax financed by Hillary Clinton, supported by the FBI, and cooked up by their crooked mouthpiece, Christopher Steele. Kash Patel has served as Senior Director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Chief of Staff at the Defense Department. He has tried over 60 jury trials. He has been both a prosecutor and a public defender. So, he knows all about domestic and international crime.

He is exactly what the FBI needs and Kash Patel will work closely with Pam Bondi, the brilliant woman and former Florida Attorney General who will become President Trump's Attorney General and will work hand in glove with Kash and other new officials to clean out the dirty stables of justice that has regrettably prevailed in this country for the past four years – if not longer.

America wants – and needs – a fair, neutral, and impartial administration of justice that conforms with the founding fathers and the Constitution they wrote.

Kash Patel and Pam Bondi – and let's include John Ratcliffe at the CIA – are going to show that a successful administration of law and security will, to coin a phrase, "make America great again."

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Dec. 2, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."